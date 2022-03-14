Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter valued at approximately $894,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 19.1% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 132.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 25,935 shares in the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyliion news, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

