Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMIIU. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,712,000.

Get Gores Metropoulos II alerts:

Gores Metropoulos II stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

In other news, CEO Francis Davidson sold 1,829,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $14,999,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Gores Metropoulos II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.