Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 345 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AAR were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AAR by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AAR by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $45.33 on Monday. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $46.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average is $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIR. Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Vertical Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $653,910.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,887 shares of company stock worth $2,756,379 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.