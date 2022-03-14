Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,050 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 530.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,529,000 after purchasing an additional 103,399 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,664,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 529.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 542,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,907,000 after buying an additional 456,438 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 542,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after buying an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after buying an additional 32,791 shares in the last quarter.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $28.63 on Monday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $69.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.59.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.