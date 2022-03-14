Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 984 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 133.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 46.5% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 12.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

THS opened at $32.72 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.32.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

