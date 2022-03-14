US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in US Ecology were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in US Ecology by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in US Ecology by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in US Ecology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECOL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $47.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 296.21 and a beta of 0.88. US Ecology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

