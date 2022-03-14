Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 526 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in HSBC were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 149.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,699 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 11.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,842,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,992,000 after purchasing an additional 287,434 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 4.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,014,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 87,819 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,142,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 3,010.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 722,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 698,838 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 590 ($7.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.06) to GBX 725 ($9.50) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.00.

HSBC stock opened at $31.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 64.19%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

