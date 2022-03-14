BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $959,000 Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,443 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,951,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,420,000 after buying an additional 22,727 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 769,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after buying an additional 169,240 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACAD. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.