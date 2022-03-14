BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 13,068 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,496 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Zumiez by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 19,468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Zumiez by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,345 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $40.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $920.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZUMZ shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

