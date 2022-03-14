Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $204,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 26.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $408,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $58.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $88.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

