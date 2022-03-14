Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 22.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,230,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,621,000 after purchasing an additional 415,086 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 56.3% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 644,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 232,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 51.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 42,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.95. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $44.73.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearwater Paper news, CFO Michael John Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $28,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

