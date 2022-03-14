BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $986,000 Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,929,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,529,000 after purchasing an additional 29,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,499,000 after purchasing an additional 37,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

EHC opened at $67.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.94.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

EHC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

