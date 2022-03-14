Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rover Inc. provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc., formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROVR. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. Rover Group has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $15.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. Rover Group’s revenue was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

