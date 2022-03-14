ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives $129.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ASGN in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN opened at $105.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.89. ASGN has a 12-month low of $91.34 and a 12-month high of $131.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.01.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 81,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASGN (Get Rating)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.