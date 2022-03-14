$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for AZEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. AZEK posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AZEK will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. AZEK’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens raised shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $649,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AZEK by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AZEK by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,543,000 after purchasing an additional 309,372 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of AZEK by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AZEK by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AZEK by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

AZEK opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AZEK has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.92.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

