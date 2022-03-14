HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Up 119.3% in February

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 119.3% from the February 13th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOCPY opened at $112.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HOYA has a fifty-two week low of $111.59 and a fifty-two week high of $179.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.11. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.44.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HOYA had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that HOYA will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

