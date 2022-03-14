Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE JPT opened at $21.82 on Monday. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 38,118 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 86,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

