Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE JPT opened at $21.82 on Monday. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.
