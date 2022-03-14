Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $387,000 Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 455.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 160.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $90,722.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,857 shares of company stock worth $2,443,890 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

NYSE MUR opened at $36.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.25. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.66 and a beta of 2.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

