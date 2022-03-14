Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $397,000 in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 333.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2,545.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 62,043 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $909,000. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,765,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $30.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.84. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $79.70.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 597.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNLI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $909,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $99,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,897 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

