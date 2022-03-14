Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $99.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.82. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $119.39.

