Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in TEGNA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,832,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,469,000 after purchasing an additional 215,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TEGNA by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,450,000 after purchasing an additional 583,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TEGNA by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,902,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,558 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in TEGNA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,887,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,943,000 after purchasing an additional 34,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after buying an additional 171,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.04.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.72 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 17.67%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

