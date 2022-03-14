Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,334 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Q2 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Q2 by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Q2 by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,388,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,560,000 after buying an additional 198,041 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $56.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average of $76.24. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $116.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $342,864.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

