iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Stock Position Reduced by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,321 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,956,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,608,000 after purchasing an additional 825,493 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 799,370 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,085,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,152,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,409,000 after acquiring an additional 588,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,603,000.

EZU stock opened at $40.11 on Monday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

