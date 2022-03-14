Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 25,581 Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LGAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 39.3% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LGAC stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

