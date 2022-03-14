Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:FSEC opened at $47.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07. Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF has a twelve month low of $47.33 and a twelve month high of $51.98.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.