Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSEC opened at $47.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07. Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF has a twelve month low of $47.33 and a twelve month high of $51.98.

