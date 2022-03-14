Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 19,808 Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,808 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Venus Concept were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,011,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 32,915 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 485.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 397,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 329,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 337,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 244,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 122,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 57,425 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO opened at $1.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. Venus Concept Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Keith J. Sullivan acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Healthquest Partners Ii, L.P. acquired 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,700,000 shares of company stock worth $2,127,000 over the last ninety days. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Venus Concept (Get Rating)

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.