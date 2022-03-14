Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Cognex also reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $1,928,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,388,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,214,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,494,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288,272 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $92.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average is $77.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

