Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,011 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Marchex were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marchex by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marchex by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marchex by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 193,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marchex by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marchex by 706.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHX stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. Marchex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $88.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.42.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

