Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 1,900 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRKL. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 494,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 69,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $16.47 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

