Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products during the second quarter worth $197,000.

AHPI stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of -4.41. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $16.41.

Separately, TheStreet cut Allied Healthcare Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

