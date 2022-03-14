UBS Group AG Buys 72,563 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,563 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 483.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 102,828 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 263.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 121,341 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at about $4,617,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 98.5% during the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 253,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after buying an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 14.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after buying an additional 178,791 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $21.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.61%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

