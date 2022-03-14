Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,036,000 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the February 13th total of 483,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,180.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $7.68 on Monday. Banca Mediolanum has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on Banca Mediolanum from €9.70 ($10.54) to €10.10 ($10.98) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

