Foghorn Therapeutics’ (FHTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ FHTX opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 276,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 62.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 91,104 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 93.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 78,604 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 377.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 44,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

