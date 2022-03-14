Foghorn Therapeutics’ (FHTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
NASDAQ FHTX opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97.
About Foghorn Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.