Morgan Stanley Cuts Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target to $15.00

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversey presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.83. Diversey has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.48 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Diversey by 4.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Diversey by 15.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Diversey by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Diversey by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in Diversey by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 464,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

