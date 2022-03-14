Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Get Grab alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Grab from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, February 21st. They set a sell rating and a $4.76 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.89.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Grab has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Grab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grab (GRAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.