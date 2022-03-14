Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

Shares of IOSP opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.31. Innospec has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Innospec will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Landless sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $33,679.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $37,141.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,521. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Innospec by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 35.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Innospec by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Innospec by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

