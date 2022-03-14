Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,703 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 271,331 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 120,239 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 248,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 93,186 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $5.59 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.