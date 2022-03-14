Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $93,000 Position in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,197 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Clearside Biomedical were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,011,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 51.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 90,437 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 53,311 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 169.8% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 66,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 41,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.96. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

