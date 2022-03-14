Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $97,000 in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $18,147,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $16,589,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $3,554,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,783,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,420,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $1.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $70.29 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

