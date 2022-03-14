Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $174,000 Stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,604 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 28.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 118.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QUAD opened at $5.57 on Monday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $311.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

