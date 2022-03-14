Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CRSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $61.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.55. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $169.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.04.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.