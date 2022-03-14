Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,614 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBW. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 823.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 130,839 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 348,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,926,000 after acquiring an additional 105,688 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 921.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 107,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 97,177 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $4,606,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,360,000 after acquiring an additional 49,894 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PBW opened at $59.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.39. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $109.33.

