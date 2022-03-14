Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $379,000 Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,996 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in BOX by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 72,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 594,526 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in BOX by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 272,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in BOX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $379,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,729. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.26 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $28.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.