BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 42.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,488,000 after buying an additional 653,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,353,000 after purchasing an additional 461,907 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 118.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 560,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000,000 after purchasing an additional 303,464 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,200,000 after buying an additional 286,869 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,722,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

SYNH stock opened at $75.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.09. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

