Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLCRU. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the second quarter worth $839,000.

SLCRU stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

