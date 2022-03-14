BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth $434,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after acquiring an additional 173,914 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 75.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 18.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 101,252.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $39.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.80. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 97.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.33.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile (Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.