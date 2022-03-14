Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 1,104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 17.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 245,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,372,000 after buying an additional 36,390 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Saia by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Saia by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $261.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.19.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Saia from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

