Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,834 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,191 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jeanne Thoma acquired 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $36.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $517.09 million, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

