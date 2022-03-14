Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 104,600 Shares of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Charah Solutions were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Charah Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,273,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 24,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Charah Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions during the second quarter worth $752,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charah Solutions by 56.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 26,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,117 shares during the period.

CHRA opened at $5.00 on Monday. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRA. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

