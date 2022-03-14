Morgan Stanley Makes New Investment in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 732,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $13.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. Krispy Kreme’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

